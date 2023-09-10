Candy drop part of Harvest Festival festivities Sept. 16

William Fleming, 2, of High Prairie, sits in the driver’s seat of a 1945 Farmall tractor at the 2022 Triangle Harvest Festival on Sept. 10. Looks like another farmer in the making!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Old-fashioned fun and farm life is part of the third annual Triangle Harvest Festival set for Sept. 16. as the Pioneer Threshermans Association celebrates Culture Days.

A variety of fun activities has been scheduled, says association president Henry Nyberg.

“It will be fun-filled day with activities for everyone,” Nyberg says.

An antique tractor parade at noon and threshing demonstrations are among the main events to celebrate life on the farm decades ago.

Demonstrations of threshing, flour milling and sawmilling are scheduled on the top of the hour on a rotating basis.

Nyberg says the festival is popular for older folks and young children.

Older people like to show their grandchildren and other young children what farming was like when they were growing up,” Nyberg says.

“We’re going to get the old tractors and machine running again.”

Action kicks off with a breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

Various activities are schedule during the day.

A variety of vendors will be promote and sell their crafts and products inside and outside Triangle Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We expect to have about 20 vendors

During that same time, people will be able to play hay bale darts, pool noodle croquet and horseshoe pitching.

Blacksmithing demonstrations are also scheduled for that time.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Slow lawn mower races and wagon rides are scheduled from 1-4 p.m.

A candy drop in the afternoon is sure to be popular for children of all ages although no time has been confirmed.

However, it will not be dropped from an airplane in the sky, Nyberg says.

“We will shoot the candy from an air cannon on the ground,” Nyberg says.

Lumberjack games and competitions are scheduled from 3:30-5 p.m.

Supper is set to start at 5 p.m.

Musical talent from all over the High Prairie region will be on stage at Triangle Hall for the music jamboree at 7 p.m.

Triangle is located 15 km west of High Prairie on Highway 2. Plenty of parking is on site.