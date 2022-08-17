Canadian championships start in High Prairie

High Prairie Horseshoe Club president Ray Prevost welcomes everyone to watch the Canadian Horseshoe Pitching Championships at the Sports Palace from Aug. 17-20.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More than 100 competitors from across Canada will pitch their skills in High Prairie for the Canadian Horseshoe Pitching Championships at the Sports Palace from Aug. 17-20.

A total of 115 people from ages six to seniors will compete in the event under the Horseshoe Canada Association (HCA) and co-hosted by the High Prairie Horseshoe Club and the Alberta Horseshoe Pitching Association.

“It’s great we have the opportunity to host this event,” High Prairie club president Ray Prevost says.

“I believe this is the first time High Prairie will host a Canadian sports championship event.”

Opening ceremonies are scheduled for Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.

Action is set for Aug. 17 from 1 to 8 p.m., Aug. 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We welcome all spectators,” Provost says.

A food concession will be open.

Spectators could also be winners in a silent auction and 50-50 draws.

Souvenir T-shirts and ball caps will also be on sale.

Awards will be presented at a banquet in the curling rink following competition.

After the tournament was cancelled in 2020 for COVID-10 restrictions, organizers are happy that the big event has arrived.

“With everything going on with COVID and the high prices for fuel and other expenses, the number who have signed up is still pretty good.”

Organizers are grateful for the support from the community.

“We are overwhelmed with the community support,” Prevost says.

“Without that support, we wouldn’t be able to host the event.”

Big bucks will be at stake in the tournament as the High Prairie club and the AHPA have collected $20,000 in added prize money.

Players will travel from all over Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Many competitors played in the Western Classic Horseshoe Classic from Aug. 13-14 in High Prairie.

More volunteers are needed for the event.

To volunteer or for more information on the tournament, phone Prevost at (780) 523-0369.