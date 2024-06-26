Canada Day celebrations at Kinuso, Joussard

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Kinuso is celebrating Canada Day June 28-30!

The fun starts on Friday, June 28 at 5 p.m. with Ridin’ 4 Reed. The event provides a chance for young people to try riding mini broncs at the Spruce Point Park Rodeo Grounds, west of Kinuso.

The biggest day is Saturday, June 29, with a pancake breakfast, parade, rodeo, family dance, and fireworks.

On June 29 from 8:30-10 a.m., the Kinuso Fire Department is holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser at the Kinuso Fire Hall. It is $10 per plate, and $5 for people 12 years and under.

The Kinuso parade starts at 11 a.m. on June 28, and goes through downtown Kinuso.

The fun then returns to Spruce Point Park Rodeo Grounds.

On both June 29 and June 30, the rodeo starts at 2 p.m. The rodeo is part of the Wildrose Rodeo Association circuit. Admission is free this year, thanks to various sponsors.

On Saturday, June 29 starting at 9 p.m., the rodeo has a family dance featuring the band KiVeli. Admission is $15 for people 15+ and 14 and under are free. The KiVeli’s website describes them as pop, country, and rock. They are two brothers from Kikino Métis Settlement near Lac La Biche.

Fireworks are 10 p.m. on June 29.

For more details, see https://sprucepointpark.ca/rodeo/.

Joussard

The Joussard Commu- nity Association is holding events at Joussard July 1.

After opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. the popular bicycle parade occurs at 2:30 p.m.

From 3-5 p.m. a variety of games and activities for children and adults takes place. A roast beef supper occurs at 5:30 p.m ($20 tickets available at the door) and from 6:30-11 p.m. live music from the Troubadours is provided.

Fireworks ends the day at 11 p.m.

Schedules for both events are subject to change without notice.