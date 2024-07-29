Call for help to remember veterans begins

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion is asking for the public’s help in building the history of local veterans.

Sgt.-at-Arms John Paddon is working on the project. He is asking all families of buried veterans to take photos of the gravesites and of the vets themselves and forward them to him.

“What I’d like to see now is the family history, photos and stories,” he says.

The reason is obvious: to continue building the history as a tribute to the veterans.

“Let’s preserve their memory!” encourages Paddon.

Stories and photos can be forwarded to legionbranch37rcl@gmail.com

The plan is collect all stories and place them in a binder that will be displayed at the Legion. Paddon adds it will be a nice addition to display at the annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

To date, the Legion has identified about 200 local gravesites but Paddon knows there are likely more.

“I’d like to hear from the families,” he says.

He adds he is just getting started on the project that will be built for years to come (add to the binder).

He urges families to participate.

“Put together what you can,” says Paddon.

If you have any questions, contact Paddon by email or at the Legion at (780) 523-0000.