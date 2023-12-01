Cadets decorate for High Prairie Light-Up

On Nov. 18 members of the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron No. 539 joined High Prairie Community Beautification members and volunteers to help decorate the Civic Square in preparation for High Prairie Light-Up Friday, Dec. 1. Town of High Prairie public works strings lights on the trees while the lower bushes and front of the town office is left to Beautification. Beautification pays for all lights and decorations. The High Prairie Air Cadets will receive a donation from Beautification and ask everyone to look forward to them marching in the Santa Claud Parade Dec. 1.

Cadets Sayde Forseille, left, and Serenity Forseille cover Christmas lights with garland in front of the town office beside a small Christmas tree.