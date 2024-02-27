Cabins may be allowed at Spruce Point

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has taken first steps to redistrict land in Spruce Point Estates northwest of Kinuso to commercial from residential.

At its regular meeting Feb. 14, council gave first reading to land-use bylaw 04-2024 to redistrict Plan 212 Block 2, Lots 1, 2, and 3 within NW 33-73-10-W5 to commercial recreation district (CREC) from country residential (CR) district.

Council further set a public hearing for March 13 at 1 p.m.

Council received an application from Cody Dietz to amend the land-use bylaw, Pat Olansky, director of community services and planning, told council.

“The applicant is considering recreational development that would offer year-round short- term and long-term rental opportunities on those lots,” Olansky said.

Redistricting would allow him to build cabins, she added.

The property is located on the east side of Range Rd. 104 at Township Rd. 740.

“The commercial recreation district would be more appropriate designation for this proposal,” Olansky said.

“The purpose of the country residential district is to provide the traditional country residential living on rural lands in a manner that does not detract from the character of the surrounding agricultural community.”

She noted the general purpose of the commercial recreation district is to allow compatible for-profit commercial recreational use within the county.