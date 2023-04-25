Business Expo May 12-13 at Grimshaw Multiplex

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

The Grimshaw Chamber of Commerce will be putting on an event to support all its local businesses on May 12-13.

The event will take place at the Mile Zero Regional Multiplex. Businesses of all varieties are welcome to participate.

“The chamber’s mandate is to support the local business community through professional development, access to resources for business owners, and events,” says Grimshaw Chamber of Commerce adminis- trator Rachael Barber.

“Our goal with the Business Expo is to provide a face-to-face platform for businesses that don’t fit the farmers/artisan market mandate, so that they can connect with their customer base,” she adds.

“Like that store you drive by every day, but you don’t really know what they do? Or the home-based business that’s a little off the beaten path? Don’t know where to get your landscaping materials? This is their chance to show you. Of course, there will still be an Artisan Market aspect to our Business Expo to support them as well.”

This will mark the first year the Expo is being held in Grimshaw, but Barber says they hope to have it grow to become an annual event.

“We have very competitive table rates and a great venue at the Multiplex,” she says.

“Businesses in the community are our primary focus. There will also be quite a few local not-for-profit organizations.”

Barber says there are still some booths available, and interested participants can register on their website at www.grimshawchamber.com

“We’re hoping to fill our 80 tables, and I’d say we’re halfway there,” she says. “There seems to be a post-Easter rush as everyone is making spring plans.”

Barber says the planning committees for the Business Expo and Artisan Market and Harvest Moon Festival are teaming up.

“We’re going to be giving away sunflower seedlings, along with some other free swag, at the door of the Business Expo for patrons to grow throughout the summer,” says Barber.

“Then, they’re invited to bring them back to the Harvest Moon Festival on September 9 for a sunflower judging competition. But there’s a limited number so it’s first-come-first-served for sunflowers!”

Barber says there is no entrance fee, the Business Expo is free to attend.

“The sunflowers are free, as well as the door goodies,” explains Barber. “Absolutely everyone is welcome to attend.”