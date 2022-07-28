Burgar, Sharkawi added to HP Citizens Monument

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, left, presents Cori Burgar with her Outstanding Citizens nameplate.

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, left, presents Barry Sharkawi with his Outstanding Citizens nameplate.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council has added two more citizens to its Citizens Monument to recognize outstanding service to the community.

Cori Burgar and Barry Sharkawi were added during a brief ceremony July 19.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk thanked both recipients for their service and dedication before posing in front of the monument with their nameplates.

Burgar was selected for 2020, Sharkawi for 2021.

Burgar was nominated by Chris Clegg, who cited Burgar’s outstanding record of volunteering and community involvement including: