Bulldogs tame Outlaws

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws lost in the opening round of the Peace Country Bantam Football League playoffs.

The Outlaws dropped a 50-12 decision to the Wembley Bulldogs on Oct. 27 in Grande Prairie.

It was a shaky start for the Outlaws, who trailed 20-0 in the first quarter, coach Cody Herr says.

Konnor Krystal ran for a 30-yard touchdown on a pass from quarterback Tyson Ladouceur early in the second quarter to reduce the Wembley lead to 20-6.

Krystal ran for a 45-yard touchdown on a pass from Trenton Waite-Radstaak with 3:17 left in the game to account for the other score.

“The team showed true grit and determination. . .,” says Herr, adding there was a tremendous effort on offence and defence.