Bulldogs nip Prospectors

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Prospectors lost 40-15 to the Wembley Bulldogs at home Oct. 16 in their final game of the Peace Country Bantam Football League regular season.

“Although the game score doesn’t reflect it, the game was closer then it shows,” Prospectors’ coach Josh Scott says.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle with both teams turning over the ball multiple times until the Bulldogs punched it in to open the scoring.

Trailing 18-0 at half time, the Peace River rebounded after the break.

Peace Rivr finally put points up on the board in the third quarter to cut into the lead on a quarterback keep by James Hudak into the end zone.

The Bulldogs would eventually return the favour and put up another quick score off a kick return to add to theie total.

Sylvanus Dyck scored the second touchdown for the Prospectors as the Bulldogs pulled out the win.

“We were prepared for the game, but unfortunately that week of practice we had some players sick and some other suffered off-field injuries that prevented them from playing the game,” Scott says.

“Being short handed with our starters really hurt us in being at our full ability.

“We were able to put up a good battle for the first half but eventually we ran out of steam and couldn’t keep up.”

Peace River players persevered as the team prepares for the playoffs.

“Our players fought back and the veterans really stepped up in the game and showed real leadership on and off the field,” Scott says.

“They were helping to get players in the spot and what they are supposed to be doing when we had someone go down with an injury, he says.

They never hung their heads down and kept fighting until the final whistle.

For the coach, the game was a homecoming of sorts.

“I was excited for the game as I previously had coached in Wembley for the Bulldogs and some of the players were on the team last year and some of the peewee Lightning players I taught are now in their first year in bantams,” Scott says.

“It’s exciting to me to see how far they have come in their ability and just how well they have adapted to the game.”

Wembley has always been a tough fighting team that runs basic football but do it with a lot of strength, he says.

“They will run the ball in your face until you tire out, and they got the better hand of us,” Scott says.

After a bye in the final weekend Oct. 23, league playoffs are set to start Oct. 27 as the fifth-place Prospectors play at the home of the fourth-place team.