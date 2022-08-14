Bruder crowned Elks Pro Rodeo Queen

Kirsten Bruder wears the crown and sash as the 2022 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Kirsten Bruder is the 2022 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

She was crowned the winner Aug. 3 at the 60th annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo, and succeeds Shelby Cook.

The new queen was taken by surprise when her name was announced.

“I was completely in shock and by far amazed and so happy,” says Bruder, 16, who will enter Grade 12 this fall at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie.

“My initial response when I heard my name was ‘no way’.”

She lives in the Big Lakes County with her parents, Sheldon and Tanya Bruder.

Now as the queen, she is honoured to represent the community at other rodeos and events.

“Being the High Prairie Pro Elks Rodeo Queen comes with a lot of responsibility,” Bruder says.

“I am so excited to meet new people and by far, ready for this wonderful journey.”

She encourages youth and other people to never give up to reach goals and dreams.

“Believe in yourself and you can do anything,” Bruder says.

Rory Seely, of Little Smoky in the M.D. of Greenview, was the other contestant.

Contest co-ordinator Teresa Yanishewski says the race was close.

“They tied in the speech and fashion show,” Yanishewski says.

Bruder edged out Seely in horsemanship.

As the new queen, Bruder won a saddle sponsored by West Fraser Forest Products in High Prairie, a buckle sponsored by High Prairie A&W, $1,000 from the High Prairie Elks and a bracelet sponsored by A-1 Western Wear in High Prairie.

Yanishewski thanks the Legion for use of the hall for the fashion show and speeches and to Marquardt Farms for donating flowers.

Bruder has been riding horses since she was three years old. She competed in District 3 of the Alberta School Rodeo Association last season and plans to continue.

She decided to be a Rodeo Queen contestant to represent her hometown and the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

“I hope to be able to gain knowledge and experience, as well as, attend other rodeos and meet new people,” Bruder says.

“I aim to represent our town, and lead the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls.”

She has high aspiration as the Rodeo Queen as she wrote in her application.

“Being the next High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen wouldn’t be just another title to my name,” Bruder says.

“It would mean so much more.

“I am interested in this opportunity to show others what the rodeo world is like and to hopefully add more people in the rodeo family.”

She also wants to inspire young people.

“I want to show the support and guide the next young generation into great things rodeo has for them but most importantly, to show younger people to dream big and if you put your mind and much practice into it, that you can do whatever your heart desires.”