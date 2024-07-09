Bruder awarded BLC’s Return-of-Service bursary

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Kirsten Bruder has received the 2024 Big Lakes County Return-of-Service Bursary of $3,000.
She accepted the bursary June 26 at the Big Lakes council regular meeting.
A long-time active resident of the county and avid horse enthusiast, she plans a career in animal science, says a Big Lakes news release.
“I am looking forward to pursue my passion of animal biology at Northwestern Polytechnic in Fairview in the animal health technology program.” says Bruder, a 2023 graduate of E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie.
Her love for horses has reaped other rewards. She was crowned the 2022 High Prairie Elks Rodeo Queen.
“I spent a year travelling to rodeos to represent to represent my hometown,” Bruder says.
The Return-of-Service Bursary is awarded annually to deserving student who has shown a strong dedication to return to Big Lakes to contribute their skills and knowledge of the local community.