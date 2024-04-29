Brownvale Community Club requests support for repairs

Lyle McKen and Myrna Alexander from the Brownvale Community Club attended the M.D. of Peace’s March 26 meting and requested financial support, and a letter of support, for a grant application to help pay to renovate the roof, ceiling and interior walls at the Brownvale Community Hall.

Council heard the club is applying for various grant funding opportunities to help cover repair costs.

McKen and Alexander provided information relating to the usage of the facility and shared that 22 different clients used the facility over 78 times in 2023.

Council approved to allocate $40,000 in capital funding for the renovations.