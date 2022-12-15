Bronze medallists December 15, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers finished third in the 10th annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament, Dec. 2-3. Kneeling in the front row, left-right, are Austin Willier, Riley Garant, Denis Gagne, Ameen Butt and Jabez Agtoto. Standing in the back row, left-right, are Wyatt Day, Gage Deslauriers, Lucas Hauch, Cory Brulotte, Brett Heckbert, Luwie Kleyn, Aidan Tagert, Sameer Butt and coach Tyrel Kobsar. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email