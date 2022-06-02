Broncos drafts High Prairie’s Gauchier

The Swift Current Broncos posted the above information on Jaxen Gauchier after the Western Hockey League Prospects draft May 19.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Peavine boy is excited about his hockey future after he was drafted by the Swift Current Broncos May 19 in the Western Hockey League Prospects Draft, formerly known as the Bantam Draft.

Jaxen Gauchier, who turns 15 on June 21, was chosen in the seventh round, 140th overall and was watching the draft online when he was chosen.

“I was just kind of like excited,” says the 5’ 11” 150-pound left winger, who shoots left. “Happy.”

Within minutes of his selection, he received a phone call from Broncos’ general manager Chad Leslie, congratulating him on his selection.

Gauchier says several teams showed interest in him including Brandon, Edmonton, Everett, Prince Albert, Saska- toon, and Winnipeg in addition to Swift Current. He adds he filled out questionnaires from several teams before the draft, a common practice in the draft process.

Gauchier says the strengths of his game include his vision on the ice and his shot. He describes himself as a “smart” player.

It does not mean there isn’t plenty of room for improvement, however, as his game evolves. He wants to work on quicker starts and improve his skating, something that will surely come from future power skating instruction.

Gauchier will play in Edmonton next winter with OHA Edmonton, having just signed a contract last week.

Leslie says there is a lot to like about Gauchier, who tallied 24-11-35 points in 34 games with the Grande Prairie Under 15 AA Storm last season.

“We really like his individual skills,” says Leslie, who applauds Gauchier’s offensive play. “His instincts are really, really good.

“We like how opportunistic he is, he’s a dangerous player. He is a very interesting player for us.”

As all teams do, the Broncos have scouts throughout the league and had a good look at Gauchier during the season. Staff liked his progression and especially his potential.

“There is a lot of growth potential in his game,” says Leslie, adding they are looking for diamonds in the rough in later rounds.

Leslie is the ninth GM in Broncos history. He was director of scouting for two years before being named interim GM Oct. 14, 2021 and general manager Jan. 31, 2022. He still takes an active role in scouting.

“I also ran our scouting group,” he says. “I still run it.”

As for the team’s draft philosophy, Leslie drafts to fill team needs first, in later rounds they choose players they are “passionate” about with huge potential.

The team’s scouts paid particular attention to Gauchier at the Alberta Cup last winter.

“Our Alberta guys [scouts] on very high on him,” said Leslie, who adds he is pleased Gauchier is playing in Edmonton this coming winter.

“The OHA Edmonton program is a good one,” he says.

“We’ll watch how he’s progressing in games this winter.”

Leslie is optimistic regarding Gauchier’s future if his progression continues.

“Jaxen checks all the boxes for us,” says Leslie.

“We’re excited for his potential,” he adds. “We’re happy to find a player who has a chance to break through and excel.”

Jaxen is the son of Lance and Teasa Gauchier of Peavine. He played much of his minor hockey in town before leaving to play in Grande Prairie.