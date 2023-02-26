Bridge upgrade south of High Prairie planned

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A main bridge south of High Prairie will be upgraded in the next two years as Big Lakes County council progresses on the much-needed project.

At its regular meeting Feb. 8, council agreed to allocate $937,650 of the Canada Community Building Fund (CCBF) to revamp a bridge on the Gilwood Rd. 100 metres west of Highway 749.

“It is a major bridge structure that provides critical connectivity in that area of the county,” said Kevin Cymbaluk, director of public works.

“The County has retained an engineering firm to provide full engineering services for this major rehabilitation project.”

The project is included in the 2023 interim operating budget, but council has not determined the source of funding, he added.

“It’s better to do the work sooner than later on this project – it’s urgent,” Cymbaluk said.

He noted engineering work will take up most of the project in 2023.

“A major rehabilitation project will be required in the next two years to achieve optimum design life,” Cymbaluk told council.

The work will extend the life of the structure about 30 years.

“Deck joints at both piers and the west abutment need two Type 1 strip seal deck joints, the west headslope needs to have Class 1 heavy-rock riprap armour placed and various other repairs are required to improve the overall condition and life expectancy of the bridge,” Cymbaluk said.

A project to fully replace the bridge was estimated at $7.5 million in 2022.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux asked Cymbaluk if it would be better to replace the bridge than to repair it.

However, Cymbaluk says capital funding from the provincial government is limited.

The work is not eligible for most municipal grant programs.