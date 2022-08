High Prairie Victory Life Church hosted its third annual rodeo community breakfast Aug. 2 before the parade of the 60th annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. About 100 people were served and $400 was collected in donations and will be presented to the High Prairie Elks. During the previous event in 2019, about 200 people attended and $640 was donated to the Elks.

Victory Life Church volunteers cook at the breakfast. Left-right, are Blaine BeBeau, Yvonne BeBeau, Karen Lutton, Len Parke, Terry Verquin and Audrey Hedrich.