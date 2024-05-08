Break-in at Peace River Library unsolved

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

The Peace River Municipal Library and Art Gallery experienced a break and enter earlier this month, and they are asking other businesses and residents in the community to stay vigilant.

The break-in occurred on April 15 at 2:15 a.m. Luckily, cameras and motion sensors picked up on the activity and police were immediately dispatched to the library.

“The person used a very unconventional method to get into the library and we wanted to draw attention to other businesses and residents to secure their rooftops, upper windows, and any other unconventional ways someone might try to break-in,” says library manager Channing MacDonald.

“We want our staff to feel safe at work and our patrons to feel safe when they visit. We want people to know that we are doing everything we can to keep our patrons and our library safe,” she adds.

MacDonald says there was nothing stolen and no damage to library materials or the building.

She adds Peace River town council recently approved a request for additional cameras to be installed at the library, which will help to monitor the large library space. They have also added a locking mechanism to the rooftop access door, which is where the perpetrator entered.

“It appears likely that they were able to get onto the roof from a chair placed underneath the exterior rooftop access ladder on a neighboring building,” says MacDonald.

“The individual looked around the art gallery and then left out the rear door. Thankfully, the art gallery, which had recently featured local artist Shelli Nixon, had just been emptied.”

Footage and photographs of the incident from the neighbouring building have been shared with the RCMP.

If anyone has information about this incident, they can contact Peace River RCMP at (780) 624-6677.