Boys & girls, start your engines!

It wasn’t quite the roar of the Indianapolis 500 auto race but it was just as much fun! Nampa Community Services, in partnership with Nampa Public School, held its third annual Derby Dash in the school gymnasium April 27. Children and youth were invited to register for a Kub Car kit, take it home and design their own speed racer with their parent/guardian. The cars were then taken to the gym to race with prizes awarded. Students in Grades 4-6 at the school participated through their classes. In all, 32 kits were handed out with 14 entries. Placing first was James with Kaeden second and Elijah third. Mia won a prize for Finest Craftmanship. Nampa Auto & Farm Supply was another sponsor for the event.

Volunteer Doug Campbell lets go of the switch to start one of the heats. Participants in the Derby Dash wait at the finish line to see how their cars raced! Will the “cow” car on the left prove to be fastest? Clear the track! Here they come! Racers surround Doug Campbell at the start. Prizes were awarded to the builders of the fastest cars. Any material handy was used to decorate cars! Some of the decorate entries for Derby Dash.