Bowlers recognized

May 11, Enilda Bowl held its annual awards banquet to honour the best bowlers and teams during the past season. A highlight of the banquet was the awarding of the female and male bowler-of-the-year awards, presented to the bowler who rolled the highest score during the season. Carla Auger won the women’s award for her 316 while David Belcourt won the men’s award with a 374. Each received a prize of $1 per point for their efforts. No bowlers who rolled high scores in the Wednesday Night 7-9 p.m. attended. Alisha Bendell swept the women’s awards with a high single of 240, triple, 579, and average, 143. Scott Laderoute tallied high scores for the men including high single, 296, triple, 625, and average, 189. Other winners are recognized on this page.

Each year, Enilda Bowl recognizes its best female and male bowlers-of-the-year, awarded to the bowlers who roll the highest score during the season. Carla Auger, right, won the women’s award for her 316 while David Belcourt (absent) won the men’s award with a 374. Each received a prize of $1 per point for their efforts. Presenting the award is David Bissell, president of the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture, which operates the bowling alley.

Team X-Treme won the Thursday Night 7-9 p.m. League title with 377 points and the A Event Rolloff Championship. Left-right are Chrystal Willier, Carla Auger, Stan Anderson and Virgil Auger. Missing is Leonell Hamelin.

The Pin Wreckers won the B Event Rolloff Championship. Left-right are Doug Auger, Peter Laderoute, Carl Willier and Lloyd Cunningham. Missing was Norm Laderoute.

Three bowlers rolled the high single, triple and average this season in the Thursday Night 7-9 p.m. League. Carla Auger, left, swept the women’s honours with a high single of 316, triple, 809, and average, 222. Stan Anderson, right, rolled the men’s high triple, 784, and had high average, 207. Absent was Glen Laderoute, men’s high single, 338.

The league Champions in the Wednesday Night 7-9 p.m. League were Britney Spares with 296.5 points. Left-right are Kelsey Voysey, spare Ory Callio and Kristy Boerchers. Missing were Marcie Willier, Vanessa Williams and Whalen.

The league champions in the Monday Night 7-9 p.m. League were the King Pins with 321 points. Left-right are Carl Willier, Carol Hanlon, Doug Auger, Chrystal Willier, and Peter Laderoute.