Bowers takes over Lesser Slave UCP presidency

Chad Bowers

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

The former constituency assistant of Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair is now the president of the United Conservative Party’s Lesser Slave Lake Constituency Association.

Chad Bowers got the job at the organization’s annual general meeting at Kinuso on April 4.

Bowers replaces Gordon Ferguson (senior), who held down that role for the past few years, as well as serving as the group’s treasurer. Ferguson continues in the latter role.

Joining Bowers on the executive are Meghan Payne of High Prairie as secretary and Craig Hudson of Slave Lake in charge of communications. As for vice president, the position remains open, Bowers says.

The new president says “27 to 30” people attended the AGM.

Asked about how he sees the role of the organization going forward, Bowers says they hope to engage with constituents, serving as a liaison between the government and party members in Lesser Slave Lake, and letting people in the region “know what the government is doing to make our lives a little better.”

Making sure the government is held accountable is another role of the association, Bowers mentions.