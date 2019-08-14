Bouncefest a bouncing success

Bouncy castles from Jumping Jack Inflatable Rentals were a big attraction.

Susan Thompson

Express Staff

A new festival event entertained Peace River families over the long weekend while also helping Peace River’s homeless.



Bouncefest was held at the Al Adair Rec Centre on August 3.



The event’s biggest draw of the fest was a collection of bouncy castles from Jumping Jack Inflatable Rentals, but kids could play laser tag instead or enjoy the bumper balls.



A farmer’s market and food vendors such as Sly Dog Sausage Co. helped ensure the crowd was able to enjoy some tasty treats during the full day event.



Tim Hortons provided free coffee and hot chocolate to attendees.



Despite all the recent rain, the weather even held out and stayed sunny until a short downpour only ten minutes before the event was scheduled to end.



Bouncefest was run by a group of dedicated volunteers.



All proceeds of the event are going towards the P.E.A.C.E. Foundation, a group working on creating a community outreach centre to help the vulnerable and homeless.



“After paying Jumping Jack Amusements, we were just shy of $1,000.00 raised,” says organizer Sherry Hilton of the P.E.A.C.E. Foundation.



“We sold 145 all day wristbands, 101 Laser Tag Tickets and 89 Bouncy Ball Tickets,” she says.



Hilton says the foundation hopes to open the new community outreach centre soon, possibly even by the end of the month.



“Still some more paperwork with the town and some inspections to get done,” she says. “We are, also, always looking for more volunteers.”



Next, the P.E.A.C.E. Foundation is hosting a house concert on August 19 featuring country musician Justin LaBrash. The performance is part of his”‘Way Crazy” Tour, which also includes dates in Saskatchewan and the N.W.T.



“During the two week ‘Way Crazy’ Road Tour, Justin will be playing at larger venues such as rodeos, pubs and halls but the P.E.A.C.E. Foundation is one of three venues where Justin will be performing on a smaller, more intimate atmosphere,” Hilton says.



For those who haven’t been to a house concert before, Hilton says they are typically held in people’s homes or other small private venues.



“Traditionally, when a house concert is held, guests pass a hat around and pay what they can with all of the money going to the band at the end of the night. Justin really wanted to help our non-profit out by having all of the money from the night going to help us open our doors so we were able to secure a local sponsor to help cover the costs of getting the band here,” says Hilton.



Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC is sponsoring the upcoming event. Sly Dog Sausage Co. will also be there selling hot dogs, smokies and cheeseburgers.



Doors open at 7:30 with the music starting at 8 pm.



Admission for the concert will be pay what you can, and all proceeds will go to the P.E.A.C.E. Foundation.



More information can be found on the Facebook event.