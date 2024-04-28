Boucher Bros. pleads guilty to OHS violation

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Nampa lumber and building supplies company will pay a unique penalty of more $100,000 related to a workplace injury.

Boucher Bros. Lumber Ltd. pleaded guilty to one charge under the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act for failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker in the Peace River Court of Justice on April 19, states a Government of Alberta news release April 20.

The Crown withdrew 11 other charges under OHS legislation.

Under a creative sentence, the company will pay $102,000 to the Alberta Forest Products Association for a mill safety education campaign that includes developing a series of safety education videos aimed at the lumber industry.

Charges stemmed from an incident at the business Sept. 28, 2022.

A worker was injured when the worker’s hand contacted the blades of a wood planer.

The OHS Act provides a creative sentence option in which funds otherwise be paid in fines are directed to an organization or project to improve or promote workplace health and safety.

Alberta’s OHS laws set basic health and safety rules for workplaces in the province. They provide guidance for employers to help them ensure their workplaces are as healthy and safe as possible while providing rights and protections of workers.

Charges under OHS may be laid when failing to follow the rules results in a workplace fatality or serious injury.