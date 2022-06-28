Books & Video Sale at Falher

The Friends of the Falher Library are holding a Books and Video Sale [by donation] June 28-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Falher Log Cabin. The sale continues July 5-7, also from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Books include: fiction authors; best sellers including children, teen, western, self-help, and spiritual crafts; non-fiction; and many French books.

Everyone is invited to attend, browse through the large selection, and plan your summer reading list!