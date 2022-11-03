Boil water advisory ends

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The boil water advisory affecting users of the Smoky River Water Commission (SRWC) has ended.

The advisory, which began Oct. 5, was lifted Oct. 26, advises Town of Falher CAO James Bell.

The action was predicted correctly by Bell in a posting on the town’s website Oct. 2 as work continued to address the problem.

“Indications from (SRWC) indicate that we will likely have our water boil advisory removed early next week,” wrote Bell.

The water plant had been within the necessary limits since Oct. 17.

“It will take several days to displace the ‘turbid’ water throughout the remaining regional systems including endpoints. After all flushing is completed, we will await (Alberta Health Services) approval to remove the boil advisory for the region as a whole,” wrote Bell.

The boil advisory began Oct. 5. Local crews tried various solutions such as switching chemicals to no avail. A water operations specialist from Alberta Environment and Parks from Edmonton was called in Oct. 15 to help find the cause.

Bell advised residents Oct. 20 the cause of the turbidity is believed to be from a small type of crustacean.

“These are incredibly common in surface waters, especially in late summer, and die in winter. They often find their way into water systems, and with the unseasonably warm weather we received, they thrived later in the season than anticipated.”

Bell advised against panic.

“It is worth noting that aquatic invertebrates in drinking water systems are not uncommon and they generally do not pose a health risk,” he says.

“However, they can interfere with the treatment process and/or monitoring,” he adds.

In SRWC’s case, the invertebrates were being deactivated by chlorine and were not breaching the filtration systems.