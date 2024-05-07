Body found near school

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A deceased human body was found in Peace River late April 22 on the grounds of T.A. Norris Middle School.

Peace River School Division released information on its website April 22 courtesy of the Peace Regional RCMP.

RCMP were made aware of public concerns regarding the incident and want to reassure there was never any threat of danger and the incident is in no way linked to the school located at 8701 – 95 St.

Police responded to a call in the evening and found the deceased.

After an investigation, police believe the death was non-criminal in nature.

As the death is non-criminal, no further information will be released by police.

“The Peace River School Division is grateful to have a strong relationship with the RCMP in each of our school communities,” the news release states.

“It is always our priority to ensure our students are safe and secure while they are at our schools.”

The school division requests anyone who notices any suspicious or criminal behaviour or activity to phone the local RCMP.

A similar situation occurred in High Prairie when the body of a deceased male was found on the grounds of St. Andrew’s School early Feb. 15.

That incident appeared to be non-suspicious pending an autopsy by the medical examiner in Edmonton, High Prairie RCMP stated in a news release to report the incident.