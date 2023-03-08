BLC is celebrating Ag Safety Week

If you are looking for some safety tips on farm safety, check out the Big Lakes County website March 13-17.

Canadian Agriculture Safety Week is March 12-18. This year’s campaign focus is Your Farm, Your Family, Your Success. The theme encourages all farm families to focus on safety.

Big Lakes is doing its part. Each day from March 13-17, they will be highlighting different aspects of farm safety on its website including the safe use of equipment, recognizing and encouraging hazard management planning, and recognizing and mitigating fatigue on the farm. They are also encouraging agriculture producers to share near-miss experiences.

Visit biglakescounty.ca for tips.