Blasts from the past shared at Triangle

May 2 at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie, the Pioneer Thresherman Association hosted an afternoon and evening of Share Memories. Several items were displayed that people used years ago in the house. People were invited to share their memories using the items when they were children. People were also invited to bring items to share. “We all have nostalgia for items we no longer have,” cited a promotional poster. Some items included a dial telephone and cookie cutters. And, of course, who can’t remember as a child looking through the Sears Christmas catalogue for Christmas wishes?