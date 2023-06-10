Blackhurst raises Grand Champion Market Steer

Coyote Acres 4-H Club member Gillian Blackhurst stands by her steer Snotty in senior showmanship at the club’s annual show and sale May 26.

Coyote Acres 4-H Club from High Prairie held its Achievement Day Show and Sale May 26 for its Beef Projects.

Buyers, sponsors, and parent volunteers helped make the day a success. Beef buyers came forth to support the club by paying an average or $8.10 per pound with high bids of $16.50/lb which made the members very happy.

Livestock judge for this year’s show was Jesse Emery from the Camp Creek area.

This year’s show and sale was definitely proof of the community coming together. Local businesses showed great support for our 4-H club with many guests watching our show, sharing our meal and staying for the sale. Everyone enjoyed a great meal of beef on a bun prepared by Joanne Starko. All supper groceries were generously donated by Freson Bros. of High Prairie.

Buckle Awards

Category – Winner – Sponsor

Grand Champion Market Steer – Gillian Blackhurst – Darin Stewart

Supreme Female (Beef) – Montana Fogle – Goldenview Seeds (2020)

Other Awards

(All buyers plaques sponsored by MNP. All ribbons sponsored by Martin Deerline.)

Category – Winner – Sponsor

Reserve Champion Market Steer – Payton Herben – Blackhurst Ranch Ltd.

Reserve Champion Female (Beef) – Rylan Coates – Travis Yardley

Average Rate of Gain – Gillian Blackhurst – L&H Cattle Company

Beef Show Awards

Category – Winner – Sponsor

Junior Showmanship – Carley Cox – John & Linda Kuefler

Second Junior Showmanship – Macey Meneice

Senior Showmanship – Gillian Blackhurst – Doug & Linda Menice

Second Senior Showmanship – Montana Fogle

Junior Grooming – Carley Cox – Steve & Kelsey Murphy

Second Junior Grooming – Payton Herben

Senior Grooming – Montana Fogle – Ryan Green & L.Meneice

Second Senior Grooming Gillian Blackhurst

People’s Choice Classes

Costume Class – Sponsored by A&W – All entries enjoyed an A&W gift card.

Fan Favourite Stall – Macey Meneice

Steer Buyers – Thank You!

CX Energy , Delorme Enterprises

Bim’s Car Wash, PD Equipment

Louise Owens, Freson Bros.

Fred and Shauna Keay, Ryan Herben