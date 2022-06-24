Bissell, Hunt added to Wall of Fame

Big Lakes County unveiled the names of two dedicated volunteers on its Wall of Fame on June 16 during a ceremony to recognize their service to the community. Left-right, Reeve Robert Nygaard, Donald Bissell, Charlene Hunt and North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk [deputy reeve].

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Kinuso woman and an Enilda man are the most recent inductees on the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame.

Council unveiled the names of Charlene Hunt, of Kinuso, and Donald Bissell, of Enilda, at the county barbecue June 16.

Hunt was thrilled about receiving the award.

“It’s an honour to be recognized,” Hunt says.

“It’s good that the county recognizes volunteers for their service to the community.”

In his typical low-key fashion, Bissell did not comment.

Hunt was nominated by Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt, her sister-in-law, who was the only Wall of Fame recipient in 2020 before she was elected to council in 2021.

Charlene Hunt has served as the president of the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society since 2010 and served on the board since 1990.

“Charlene has dedicated many years to this society,” the nomination cites.

“Our society would not be functioning today if it were not for her.”

Hunt has done extensive volunteering for the agricultural society, from working bingos, organizing curling bonspiels, decorating floats for the local parade, and helping during the Christmas social to judging Light-Up, making floats and counting money for any functions and always willing to offer a hand, the nomination reads.

When the society recently hired a new secretary and janitors, she spent many hours helping to train them and do keep books.

Hunt is also the principal of of the Swan River First Nation School.

“This is a full-time job in itself, but she always has time to give her all to all to the agricultural society.”

Bissell was nominated by Eric Corbiere.

“He is a great mentor to the community,” he writes in the nomination.

Bissell has been a volunteer firefighter for 43 years with Big Lakes County Fire Service, many of those years as deputy fire chief for the Enilda fire district.

He served on Big Lakes council as a councillor for Enilda – Big Meadow from 2017-21.

Bissell has also been active with the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture and Enilda Mud Bowl.

“He has helped people in the community, and tried to make the community a better place,” the nomination cites.

Bissell also created a garden for local residents to grow vegetables.

“He has always put his community first, he is selfless and he has no problem helping people in need,” the nomination says.