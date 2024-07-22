Bigstone chief Alook calls for boycott of Slave Lake

Two weeks after calling out a Slave Lake town councillor for a social media post, Bigstone Cree Nation Chief Andy Alook went on the offensive again, calling for a boycott of Slave Lake.

On June 14, Alook demanded a public apology from Councillor Shawn Gramlich, for what he called “slanderous” remarks. Alook apparently did not get an apology, because on June 28, he released the following statement:

“In response to the derogatory social media post earlier this month, and the lack of remorse . . . Bigstone Cree Nation hereby announces a boycott of all goods and services from the Town of Slave Lake immediately.”

Gramlich’s social media post (since removed) showed a white van driving down a street, apparently in Slave Lake. His accompanying remarks did not name Bigstone, or First Nations people specifically, but did refer to “one of our neighbouring communities” and implied something was going on that should not have been.

Alook’s initial response not only called for an apology, but demanded Gramlich’s resignation. That also has not happened.

In the June 28 release, Alook also stated, “First Nations people deserve better treatment and mutual respect, especially from those who hold a public office.”

Alook adds in the release to call on First Nations and Metis people to boycott Slave Lake “and make your voices loud and clear, that we refuse to be treated any less than equal.”

Slave Lake Mayor Francesca Ward was asked for comment but declined.