Big Lakes supports Stollery December 4, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 A cheque for $13,367.38 is presented to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation from Big Lakes County from funds raised at the ninth annual Big Lakes County Invitational Charity Golf Tournament held Aug. 18. Big Lakes Councillor Roberta Hunt, left, presents the cheque to foundation youth philanthropy co-ordina- tor Christine Yapp. Cheques for $6,683.29 were presented Oct. 26 to the High Prairie and District Food Bank and High Prairie Victim Services. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email