Big Lakes supports spray park project

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County supports a Joussard tourist destination in its bid to apply for grants to build a spray park.

At its regular meeting Jan. 24, council approved a motion to send a letter of support to Shadow Creek Resort for its grant applications.

“It will be a public facility,” Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin says.

Shadow Creek Resort contacted the County to request a letter of support for 2024 grant applications to build a spray park, grants officer Samantha Smith says.

“Historically, Big Lakes County supported Shadow Creek Resort in its 2022 grant applications through a letter of support,” Smith says.

A new letter of support was required for the new 2024 grant applications.

Shadow Creek is applying for four grants, she notes.

The previous letter in July 2022 was written and signed by Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard, who was the reeve at that time.

“Big Lakes County fully supports Shadow Creek Resort in its application to build a spray park,” Nygaard states in the letter.

“If approved the spray park would be a lovely addition to the resort within the county.”

No draft letter for the 2024 applications was presented in the agenda package.