Big Lakes supports foreign veterinarians

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Facing a shortage of veterinarians in the High Prairie region, Big Lakes County has shown its support to a local service to recruit foreign workers.

At its regular meeting Aug. 24, council approved a recommendation to write a letter of support for Mosaic Veterinary Partner. Ltd. in its application to the federal Global Talent Stream Immigration Program.

Owners of High Prairie Veterinary Clinic, Mosaic sent a letter of request to Big Lakes, says Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“Mosaic is trying to fill the High Prairie clinic with a full-time vet and being approved for this program would help increase their odds,” Hawken says.

“This program would be another supplement to the vet bursary to try to recruit a vet to our county.”

At its regular meeting May 25, council set adopted a policy to create a grant bursary program to offer funding to fill two positions.

Big Lakes is focusing on vets to service large animals in the agricultural community.

The program offers annual funding of $20,000 each for a practising vet and a bursary for a student pursuing a career in the vet field.

Further, the letter to Mosaic stresses the need for vets in the local agricultural region.

“With Mosaic being the only service provider in the immediate area, we fully support its efforts to try to put a full-time vet in its clinic,” Nygaard says.

“By not having a long-term permanent vet in the county, this will lead to weaker local area growth, weaker local economic growth and weaker migration to our municipality.”

“We support Mosaic’s focus on innovative techniques to help attract talent through foreign grad investment.”