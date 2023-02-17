Big Lakes restructures Agriculture Service Board

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has restructured its agricultural authority body to eliminate redundancy.

At its regular meeting Feb. 8, council first approved a motion to dissolve its agricultural advisory committee and restructure the Agricultural Service Board

Next, council appointed Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor Garrett Zahacy, North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk and High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth as council representatives on the ASB.

Council then appointed Brianne Brault, Doug Meneice, Duane Nichols and George Blackhurst as members-at-large.

Airth serves as the chair and Brault as the vice-chair.

Both motions are housekeeping items that administration overlooked in putting together the Dec. 14 request for decision (RFD) that established the a new bylaw to create the restructured ASB, Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services said.

In passing the bylaw, recommended motions in the RFD should have been added to ensure appointed members on the ASB were transferred to the new ASB comprised of the advisory committee members, he added.

Previously, all members of council served on the ASB.