Big Lakes ponders new charity fundraiser

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council continues to ponder a new charity fundraising event to succeed the annual charity golf tournament that was discontinued after about 10 years.

At its regular meeting April 26, council discussed options from administration before receiving the report for information.

Four options were presented by CAO Jerry Gautreau, who started his job on April 5.

He suggested a county cookbook, a major raffle and a barbecue, a cornhole (bean bag toss) tournament, and a Chase the Ace with a gala celebration and silent auction.

Council approved a motion at its regular meeting Feb. 22 to discontinue the Big Lakes County Invitational Charity Golf Tournament. Council found it was taking too much staff time and money.

When the issue was discussed at the April 26 meeting, one councillor questioned council hosting any such event.

“I had ratepayers ask me why is the County in the fundraising business?” said North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zaboltniuk.

“Why are we spending time fundraising?”

Sunset House – Gilwood South Councillor Ann Stewart replied the golf tournament was started to raise the profile of the county and support charities.

“It was to bring awareness to our county and to donate to charity.”

She noted it is good community relations for council.

“We need to remember that council needs to be more visible,” she concluded.

Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin suggested a different way to raise funds.

“I’m all for fundraising for charity,” he said.

“Why don’t we look at having one big event every two to three years and a smaller fundraiser in the other years?”

Mifflin suggested a major fundraiser be held in the eastern part of the county.

He also suggested a fundraiser as part of the annual county barbecue in June.

Gautreau suggested council form a committee to examine a new charity fundraising program but council made no motion.

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth said the proposed options don’t solve the issue of staff time.

“We stopped the golf tournament because of all the staff time,” Airth said.

“But these options still involve a lot of staff time.”

Gautreau described the options.

Regarding the cookbook, administration would collect recipes from residents and staff to compile in a cookbook that would be sold.

“Proceeds from sales would be donated to charities of council’s choice,” Gautreau said.

The second option he presented was a major raffle draw and a barbecue. Tickets would be sold for an item of council’s choosing, such as a draw or a 50-50 draw.

“The ticket would be drawn during the annual county barbecue in June,” Gautreau suggested.

Again, poceeds from sales would be donated to charities of council’s choice.

A third option suggested a cornhole tournament on the front lawn of the county administration building in High Prairie.

“This would involved registration and sponsorship,” Gautreau said.