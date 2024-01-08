Big Lakes names Reynolds new CAO

David Reynolds is the new CAO at Big Lakes County.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has a new official CAO.

David Reynolds has been promoted to CAO.

At its regular meeting Dec. 13, council passed a bylaw to appoint Reynolds as the permanent CAO.

He was appointed interim CAO on Sept. 26.

Reynolds started with Big Lakes on May 16, 2022 as the director of corporate services.

He will continue to serve in that position.

Reynolds has 30 years of experience in municipal administration and finance.

He previously served as manager of finance for the City of Wetaskiwin, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo based in Fort McMurray and the City of Saskatoon.