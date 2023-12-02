Big Lakes makes hay on land-use review

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County continues to make progress to review its land-use bylaw and municipal development plan.

Council was updated on the review in a monthly report in its agenda package at its regular meeting Nov. 22.

Council and consultant ISL Engineering are currently conducting a technical review, the last element of the first phase of the project, states a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and protective services.

“A summary report will be prepared once the review is complete,” Olansky said.

Phase 2 will then commence as the consultants draft MDP policies and new proposed land-use bylaw.

Olansky estimates the second phase will be completed the week of Feb. 26, 2024.

“Round 2 of community consultation will commence the last week of January and wrap up in late April 2024,” Olansky said.

A virtual open house will take place in April and a pop-up event will be held during the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show in April.

At its regular meeting Oct. 25, council reviewed the comments from open house sessions Aug. 23 at the county main office in High Prairie and Aug. 24 in Kinuso.

Consultants from ISL Engineering report 58 people responded to a survey that was offered in paper form and online, while 20 people stated comments in person at the two open houses.

Council and ISL asked for comments on various types of future growth such as:

-Commercial and industrial development in the county.

-Alternative energy projects such as wind farms and solar collectors.

-Storage of recreational vehicles in hamlets.

-Industrial camps.

-Use of industrial wellsite trailers.