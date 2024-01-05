Big Lakes keeps voice on rail advocacy alliance

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will continue to have its voice on a new organization to advocate for better railway networks and service in northern Alberta to get local products to market.

At its regular meeting Dec. 13, council approved a motion to remain a voting member of the Community Rail Advocacy Alliance (CRAA) for 2024 at a membership fee of $2,000.

Council approved a motion at its regular meeting March 8 to become a member of the CRAA for a fee of $2,000 for 2023.

Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin was appointed to represent Big Lakes on the alliance.

“We need to sit on the committee, Mifflin says.

“If we don’t advocate, we’ll never get what we want for our area.”

Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard agrees.

“I think we need to be a voting member,” Nygaard says.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux questions the alliance.

“I don’t know how much influence this group has on CN operations,” Chalifoux says.

Council defeated motions to become a non-voting member and to receive the request for information before council supported the decision to continue as a voting member.

Other municipal members include the Town of High Prairie, the Town of Slave Lake, the Town of Nampa, the Town of Peace River, Northern Sunrise County and the Municipal District of Peace.

The CRAA mandate and priorities are presented on its website.

Many rural communities, economies and industries rely on railcar services to get their products to market.

For most, this is the only option for safe and affordable transportation.

But without an equitable railway service, Alberta is at a disadvantage.

“Our natural resources, products and labour fail to reach the marketplace, preventing local economies from thriving,” the CRAA states.

“It’s tarnishing our reputation and hurting essential industries, hardworking Albertans and rural communities.”

CRAA members are key pieces of several industries, economies and regions across western Canada, including the agricultural, petrochemical, oil and gas, forestry, mining and manufacturing sectors.

“Without equitable railcar service, these industries can’t get their products to market, meaning millions in lost revenue and tax dollars for our province.

“Prosperous successful industries need transportation methods that can meet their needs on time and on budget.”

Without strong industries and economies supported by reliable railcar service local communities suffer – not only in lost revenue, but in jobs and wages for workers.

Delays to railcar services have resulted in industry shutdowns, temporary work stoppages, and slowing down economies that keep communities going.

“Ensuring we have fair, equitable access to railcar service is critical to grow and nurture our communities across the province.

“We want our communities to thrive and attract new businesses and opportunities four our future.

“But without a reliable system to get products to market, investors will look elsewhere to grow their businesses and finance projects.

“Establishing a reliable, equitable railcar system in our province can be the difference in success or failure for communities, Albertans and their future.”