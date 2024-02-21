Big Lakes honours firefighters

Big Lakes County honoured many of its firefighters at a celebration Jan. 13 at the Faust Community Hall.
BLC fire chief Jason Cottingham was awarded a 22-Years of Fire Service Medal for his many years of service and dedication.
Big Lakes County Years of Service Awards were as follows:
- 5 Years: Amanda Caouette, Adam Caudron, Colebee Harding and Peter Spruyt.
- 10 Years: Avery Getz, Hunter Wedmid and Michael Zatorski.
- 15 Years: Ian Churchill.
- 20 Years: Conrad Cardinal and Herman Sutherland Jr.
Fire Service Years of Service Awards were as follows:
- 20 years: Kieran Moore.
- 25 years: Mykola Wedmid.
- 30 years: Fred Caudron, Darron Riddle and Jim Zinyk.
Alberta Emergency Service Awards were as follows:
- 12 years: Brian Simpson.
- 22 years: Jason Cottingham, Kieran Moore and Everett Samuelson.
- 30 years: Fred Caudron and Jim Zinyk.