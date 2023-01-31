Big Lakes giving FCM conference 2nd look

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council, it appears, is taking a second look at attending the annual convention of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) in 2023.

Many councillors questioned the 2022 FCM convention in Regina when council discussed the 2023 interim budget at a meeting Dec. 5.

At its regular meeting Jan. 11, council discussed the 2023 FCM convention planned for May 25-28 in Toronto even though it was not listed or added to the agenda.

Council was discussing plans to request a meeting with Municipal Affairs Minister Rebecca Schulz during the Rural Municipalities of Alberta spring convention March 20-22 when discussion changed to the FCM convention.

South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says the FCM convention is a good opportunity to discuss local issues and priorities with federal cabinet ministers.

“The reason to go is to be able to talk to people in high positions,” Stewart says.

Reeve Robert Nygaard agrees.

“I think it’s important that we go,” Nygaard says.

“Have a voice and a face and talk to ministers to know who we are.”

Although, he says it is up to each council member to decide whether to go or not.

“If anyone wants to go, go,” Nygaard says.

“If you don’t want to go, don’t.”

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk questions council attending the event if the county cannot get any scheduled meetings with ministers.

“If we don’t get any appointments with ministers, is it worth going?” Zabolotniuk says.

“It’s a huge cost to the county.”

Zabolotniuk initiated the FCM discussion at the budget meeting, not pleased with attending his first FCM convention in 2022 in Regina.

“It was a disaster,” Zabolotniuk described the 2022 convention.

Stewart agreed the convention was a disaster when she spoke at the budget meeting.

However, she and Zabolotiniuk did not explain why it was a disaster.

However, Stewart sees value in sending most council members to the convention to network and attend various workshops on municipal issues.

At the budget meeting, Nygaard also questioned the value of going to the FCM convention.

During the budget meeting, interim CAO Roy Brideau said the issues would be discussed at the meeting Jan. 11, but the item was not part of the agenda.

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councilor Tyler Airth suggested council set a cap on the number of council members who attend an FCM convention.