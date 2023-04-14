Big Lakes County Wall of Fame nominations open

Each year Big Lakes County invites residents to nominate worthy citizens for its Wall of Fame and the time has come to consider this year’s selections.

Council is asking for nominations. Criteria includes someone “who has been involved in activities long-term that provide a benefit to, bring credit or distinction to, or enhance life in your community and whom you believe needs to be recognized for their contributions.”

Involvement includes voluntary community service, cultural activities, recreation, civic service, youth work, or community promotion. Nominees must be over 18 years of age.

Recipients are chosen by a selection committee and are recognized at the Big Lakes County barbecue in June.

Deadline for nominations is June 2.