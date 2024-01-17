Big Lakes County supports grant for new stove at Joussard

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Joussard community organization will receive money for a new stove with some funding from Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting Jan. 10, council approved a 2024 capital grant of $13,766.53 to the Joussard Community Association to buy a new stove including griddle.

Council’s contribution is 50 per cent of the cost.

Council may fund up to 50 per cent of the total project costs, the grants policy states.

JCA requested the capital grant to assist with the organization to replace the existing commercial stove in the Joussard Community Hall, grants officer Samantha Smith says.

“It would be additional funding in the capital budget.”

Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin told council the current stove and griddle needs to be replaced.

“It’s 20 years old and getting worn out,” Mifflin said.

Smith said JCA desires modern equipment to serve the public.

“The organization wishes to update old equipment and replace it with new, efficient items,” Smith said.

Currently, when events are held at the hall, community members bring in household griddles, which is growing increasingly difficult.

Several events are hosted over the year and the correct equipment will increase efficiency and safety of those required to use it, she adds.

Mifflin adds the JCA holds various event such as pancake breakfasts, regular suppers and Canada Day celebrations while the hall is the base for the annual Kids Can Catch ice fishing day hosted by the Lesser Slave Watershed Council on the Family Day weekend in February. It also hosts the annual Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament.