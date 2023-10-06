Big Lakes County supports grant bid from seniors

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Grouard seniors club has received support from Big Lakes County in a grant application.

At its regular meeting Sept. 27, council approved request from the Grouard Seniors Community Club to submit a letter of support in its grant application to the federal News Horizons for Seniors Program.

The club requested support from Big Lakes council to support its grant application, grants officer Samantha Smith.

She says the club is applying for funding to maintain its services to seniors through regular lunches, plowing and shovelling snow and yard maintenance.

Historically, council has support the club’s annual grant application, Smith says.

The club was successful in its application in 2022.

New Horizons is a program that provides up to $25,000 in funding for projects that empower seniors in their communities and contribute to improve their health and well-being.

The program has several objectives to promote volunteerism, engage seniors in the community through mentorship of others, expand awareness of elder abuse – including financial abuse – support the social participation and inclusion of seniors and to provide capital assistance for new and existing community projects and programs for seniors.