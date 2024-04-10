Big Lakes County sets final budget meeting

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has set a date to adopt final operating and capital budgets for 2024.

At its regular meeting March 27, council approved a motion to schedule a special meeting for budget deliberations for April 17 starting at 9 a.m.

“It needs to be ratified by the end of the month,” Reeve Tyler Airth noted.

Finance manager Joey Sutton proposed the date.

CAO David Reynolds sadi council may approve the budgets on that date or at the following regular council meeting on April 24.

Council will also consider the mill rate tax bylaw.

At its regular meeting Dec. 13, council tentatively approved a 2.5 per cent increase in the property tax mill rate.

Council also approved an operating budget of $35,011,176 in expenses and a capital budget of $10,588,211.

Reynolds had proposed a tax increase of 2.5 to three per cent during budget deliberations.

When the 2023 final budgets were adopted last April, council adopted a bylaw to increase tax mill rates for municipal taxes by 4.5 per cent for all property classes.

It was lower than a 5.9 per cent increase that administration recommended in the final budget and 6.1 per cent in the interim budget.