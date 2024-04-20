Big Lakes County reaches out to engage citizens

Big Lakes County council members promote services and programs at the 2022 High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show. Left-right, are Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux and Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council has plans to get out into the community more.

At its regular meeting March 27, council directed administration to prepare a council community engagement policy.

Reeve Tyler Airth added the late item to the agenda before it was adopted.

“We want to engage more people in the community,” Airth said.

“We’re getting feedback that we’re not getting out in the community.”

He suggested council set up a table at farmers’ markets throughout the region and other community events.

“We want to have council members have more presence in the community,” Airth said.

Council directed CAO David Reynolds to present a proposed policy to set direction for reaching out into the community.

Other council members agreed with Airth during brief discussion.

For many years, council has displayed an exhibit at the annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show that draws between 3,000-5,000 people.

Council also hosts the annual county barbecue in June and at the main administration building in High Prairie as an option for residents to connect with council, ask questions and offer ideas about various county issues, programs and services. The 2024 county barbecue is scheduled for June 20.

For many years, Big Lakes also hosted a smaller barbecue in another parts of the county before they were cancelled around 2016 due to poor attendance