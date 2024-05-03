Big Lakes County proclaims Public Works Week

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will celebrate Public Works Week set for May 19-25.

At its regular meeting April 24, council approved a motion to proclaim Public Works Week designated by the Canadian Public Works Association (APWA).

“The week is designated to acknowledge the contributions of public works staff,” Kevin Cymbaluk, director of operations, formerly public works, told council.

“Council has issued proclamations in the past and usually hosts a barbecue for staff during or close to that week.”

“Advancing Qualify of Life for All” is the theme of 64th annual Public Works Week.

“Public works contributes to advance and enhance our quality of life, no matter where we live in the world,” the APWA states in an information notice.

Public works professionals provide essential services that lead to healthier, happier and more vibrant communities.

“The theme shines a spotlight on the way public works professionals advance our quality of life, whether as a first responder to an electricity outage, regular waste pick-up or a myriad of other ways they quietly serve their communities,”the news release states.

“Public works professionals advance the quality of life by providing infrastructure of services in transportation, water, wastewater, stormwater treatment, public buildings and spaces, parks and grounds, emergency management and first response, solid waster, and right-of-way management.

“They are what make our communities dynamic places to live and work.”