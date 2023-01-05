Big Lakes County plans improved website

Richard Froese

Big Lakes County has launched a plan to build a web page to better promote businesses, services and communities in the region.

At its regular meeting Dec. 14, council agreed to match a $2,500 grant from the Municipal Project Fund of Peace Regional Economic Development (PREDA) to copmplete the project.

“We asked PREDA for $5,000, but got $2,500,” said Brett Hawken, director of corporate services.

Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart noted the web page would benefit residents and newcomers.

“People want to know what’s available in the area,” she said.

“People don’t have time to go out looking.”

Hawken said the County will issue a request for proposals to the public for a person to gather information for the project costing $5,000.

“This is an initial estimate and administration is not guaranteeing anyone will be willing to gather this information for this amount of money,” Hawken told council.

“But administration hopes someone local would have the time and resources to compile the information.”

If no suitable candidate is found, administration will present further options and direction to council at a future council meeting.

Hawken suggested the web page would be posted on the websites of Big Lakes and the Town of High Prairie. It could also be a simple link to give out to employers throughout the region to help recruit workers.

Through the regional health professionals attraction and retention committee, administration submitted an application to PREDA for the web page project to help attract professional workers to the region.

“One of the biggest complaints administration has heard is that information regarding various services such as food options, recreational services, utility companies and services, and daycare are not easily accessible due to businesses not being online or information being spread throughout multiple channels, businesses or municipalities,” Hawken said.

He noted 150 people responded to a survey asking people what information they look for when they move to a new community.