Big Lakes County payment for time served ‘never intended as an award’

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council members will continue to get a special payment for their time of service.

At its regular meeting April 24, council passed a motion to update the council recognition package policy with minor changes that don’t change any significant details.

Each council member is eligible to receive a recognition package based on a flat rate of $100 per month for each month served on council, the policy states.

Recognition packages are paid out only on a one-time disbursement basis at the end of each term.

However, High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth says the policy may not be fair to council members who are more active in council matters.

“The one concern I have is that some council members who don’t participate as much as (other) council members,” Airth says.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux expressed his view.

“It was never intended as an award,” Chalifoux says.

CAO Jerry Gautreau presented the policy for council as part of the review every four years.

He says the policy was created on March 9, 2011 and previously amended Oct. 11, 2017.

“The policy was created to recognize the value of the time and commitment dedicated to municipal office by its elected officials,” says Gautreau.

“The policy provides guidelines from administration and council with respect to recognition packages for council members at the conclusion of their elected terms.”

A council member who chooses not to run in the next municipal election or is defeated in an election or resigns in the term shall be eligible for the recognition package.

Council members wishing to be rescinded from the policy must provide written notice to the director of corporate services within 30 days of taking office.

If a council member becomes disqualified from municipal office according to the Municipal Government Act, the person is not eligible for the recognition package for that four-year election term.