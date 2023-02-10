Big Lakes County moves to increase water fees

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The cost of using water in Big Lakes County is going up.

At its regular meeting Jan. 25, council gave third and final reading to the fees bylaw to increase the water fees to $7.06 per cubic metre from $6.78.

The proposed increase was presented and discussed by council at a special meeting Dec. 5-6 to prepare the interim operating budget for 2023.

“At the budget meeting, council supported a water rate increase from $6.78 per cubic metre to $7.06 per cubic meter as the county works towards operational cost recovery,” says Dave Reynolds, director of corporate services.

The new rates take effect March 1, he notes.

During budget deliberations, Reynolds also noted that sewer rates would also increase.

“As the County works towards operating cost recovery for utilities, water and sewer rates are set to increase by 3.8 per cent,” Reynolds wrote in his report for the budget meeting.

However, no steps have been made since the budget meeting to increase sewer rates.

The Big Lakes County fees bylaw states sewer system charges are 50 per cent of water charges.